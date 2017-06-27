Intel report: Kremlin sees US urging regime change in Russia
In this June 27, 2017, file-pool photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen in Izhevsk, Russia. Kremlin leaders are convinced America is intent on regime change in Russia, a fear that is feeding rising tension and military competition between the former Cold War foes, the Pentagon's intelligence arm says in a new assessment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership
|8 hr
|Geezer
|9
|Police need more training on hate crime, says A...
|15 hr
|fallen angel
|40
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|20 hr
|Abandoned mistress
|243
|Germany: Merkela s challenger sees quick vote o...
|Tue
|Rose_NoHo
|5
|Rapist Keith Hearne was known as 'weird' among ...
|Jun 21
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|1
|Germany's Greens open to almost all coalitions ...
|Jun 19
|Imprtnrd
|1
|Madrid Installs - Gay-Friendly' Crosswalk Signs...
|Jun 16
|Tre H
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC