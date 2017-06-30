Inquest told of explosion in tank which killed two soldiers at Castlemartin Range
Two British soldiers died after an explosion in their tank during a training exercise on a firing range, a coroner has heard. Corporals Matthew Hatfield and Darren Neilson of the Royal Tank Regiment , died from injuries they suffered at the Castlemartin range on June 14. At an inquest opening on Friday, the coroner was told the provisional cause of death for Cpl Hatfield was "burns", while Cpl Neilson suffered a cardiac arrest as a result of blast-related injuries.
