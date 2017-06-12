In pictures: Queen marks official bir...

In pictures: Queen marks official birthday at Trooping the Colour

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Lancaster and MoreCambe Citizen

The Queen has marked her official birthday with the pomp and pageantry of the famous Trooping the Colour ceremony - but also acknowledged the "succession of terrible tragedies" in recent weeks. Under blue skies and brilliant summer sunshine the Queen watched the centuries-old military spectacle of might, splendour and precision marching on Horse Guards Parade, Henry VIII's former jousting yard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lancaster and MoreCambe Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Madrid Installs - Gay-Friendly' Crosswalk Signs... Fri Tre H 2
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Wed Memory cancer 241
News Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L... Jun 14 hmmm 1
News Don't build that wall: German Chancellor Merkel... Jun 12 DR XXX 2
News McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership Jun 12 Trumpsajoke 3
News Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n... Jun 8 lavon affair 10
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Jun 7 Jeb Trump 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Cuba
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,184 • Total comments across all topics: 281,828,204

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC