Hundreds evacuated from London towers after Grenfell Tower fire
Residents are evacuated from the Taplow residential tower block on the Chalcots Estate, in the borough of Camden, north London, Friday, June 23, 2017 Hundreds of residents were evacuated from public housing towers in London because officials were unable to guarantee their safety in the wake of the Grenfel Tower blaze. Camden Council said it decided to evacuate four buildings on the Chalcots Estate Friday night after fire inspectors told officials that the blocks were "not safe for people to sleep in over night."
