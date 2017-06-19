Hatred and evil of this kind will never succeed - " Theresa May
Theresa May has vowed that "hatred and evil" of the kind seen in the attack on a north London mosque will never succeed. The Prime Minister was speaking following a meeting with security officials and ministers in the Government's Cobra emergency committee in Whitehall.
