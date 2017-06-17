Grim search at London blaze site continues as anger mounts
Public fury over the London high-rise fire is mounting as exhausted London firefighters continue their grim search Saturday for victims of the inferno that killed at least 30 people. Residents and neighbors are demanding answers for how the blaze spread so quickly after reports said contractors installed a cheaper, less flame-resistant type of exterior paneling in a renovation of Grenfell Tower that ended in May 2016.
