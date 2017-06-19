Germany's Merkel vows not to give up on US free trade deal
Chancellor Angela Merkel vowed Tuesday to seek a broad agreement on trade at next month's Group of 20 summit and told German business leaders that she won't give up on a free-trade deal between Europe and the U.S. Merkel will host leaders of the G-20 powers in Hamburg on July 7-8 amid widespread concern over the Trump administration's "America first" approach to trade. In a speech to an annual German industry congress, she stressed the need to convince others of the advantages of open markets and free and fair world trade.
