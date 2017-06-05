Germany to pull troops from Turkish base in spat with Ankara
Chancellor Angela Merkel's Cabinet decided Wednesday to pull German troops and reconnaissance aircraft out of Turkey's Incirlik air base after Turkish officials refused to let lawmakers visit them. The decision announced by Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen followed a lengthy impasse over the visits and ongoing friction between NATO allies Germany and Turkey.
