Germany plans to fingerprint children, spy on personal messaging
Germany is planning a new law giving authorities the right to look at private messages and fingerprint children as young as six, the interior minister said after the last government gathering before a national election in September. Ministers from central government and federal states said encrypted messaging services, such as WhatsApp and Signal, allow militants and criminals to evade traditional surveillance.
