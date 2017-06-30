Germany legalizes same-sex marriage a...

Germany legalizes same-sex marriage after Merkel u-turn

German lawmakers voted Friday to legalize same-sex marriage after a short but emotional debate, bringing the country in line with many of its Western peers. Though Chancellor Angela Merkel voted against the measure, she paved the way for its passage by freeing other members of her party to vote their "conscience."

