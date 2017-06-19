Germany investigates railway arson attacks ahead of G-20
German authorities are investigating a string of small arson attacks on railway facilities across the country that came as the country prepares to host next month's Group of 20 summit. Federal police said that there were incidents Monday morning in Berlin, Hamburg, Cologne, Dortmund, Leipzig, Bremen and Bad Bevensen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Germany's Greens open to almost all coalitions ...
|Mon
|Imprtnrd
|1
|Madrid Installs - Gay-Friendly' Crosswalk Signs...
|Jun 16
|Tre H
|2
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Jun 14
|Memory cancer
|241
|Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L...
|Jun 14
|hmmm
|1
|Don't build that wall: German Chancellor Merkel...
|Jun 12
|DR XXX
|2
|McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership
|Jun 12
|Trumpsajoke
|3
|Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n...
|Jun 8
|lavon affair
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC