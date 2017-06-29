Germany denies permission for Erdogan rally on G-20 visit
Germany will deny permission for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to address Turks at a rally when he visits for the upcoming Group of 20 meeting in Hamburg, Germany's foreign minister said Thursday. Turkey officially requested permission Wednesday for Erdogan to make the appearance while in Germany for the July 7-8 summit, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said during a trip to Russia.
