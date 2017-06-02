From Manchester to Kabul, world sees ...

From Manchester to Kabul, world sees recent sharp uptick in terror attacks

19 hrs ago

The recent surge in global terror attacks began on May 23 when 22-year-old, English-born suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a backpack bomb during a concert by pop singer Ariana Grande at the Manchester Arena. The bomb killed 22 people - mostly women and young girls -- and left more than 100 wounded in one of the worst terror attacks in the history of the United Kingdom.

