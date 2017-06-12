Ex-PMs join Jo Cox tribute episode of Last Leg ... and Ed Balls retires his Gangnam Style
Tony Blair and three other former prime ministers have joined forces for a special tribute episode of Channel 4's The Last Leg, marking a year since the death of MP Jo Cox. Gordon Brown, John Major and David Cameron, along with Mr Blair, shared messages in memory and celebration of Ms Cox - who was shot and stabbed on June 16 last year by right-wing extremist Thomas Mair - in the extended episode, entitled The Last Leg: Re-United Kingdom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Madrid Installs - Gay-Friendly' Crosswalk Signs...
|18 hr
|Tre H
|2
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Wed
|Memory cancer
|241
|Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L...
|Jun 14
|hmmm
|1
|Don't build that wall: German Chancellor Merkel...
|Jun 12
|DR XXX
|2
|McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership
|Jun 12
|Trumpsajoke
|3
|Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n...
|Jun 8
|lavon affair
|10
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Jun 7
|Jeb Trump
|14
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC