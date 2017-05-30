Ex-Kosovo president banned from book promotion in Serbia
In this Monday, Nov. 9, 2015 file photo, Kosovo President Atifete Jahjaga gestures during the voting for Kosovo membership bid, in her office in capital Pristina. A rights group says Serbian police have banned a former Kosovo president from entering the country to participate in an event designed to boost dialogue between the former war foes.
