Europeans see Trump as going out of his way to forge a friendlier and ...
With his backward policies and his tiresome antics, President Trump seems to be trying his best to do something that ought to be impossible: Make the U.S. presidency irrelevant to world progress. Climate change offers one example.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacifica Tribune.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama given rock star welcome in Berlin
|Wed
|Lottery Traitors
|111
|Trump says Germany is 'very bad' on trade
|Tue
|ardith
|1
|Donald Trump not swayed by G-7 leaders on Paris...
|Tue
|Denizen_Kate
|68
|Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n...
|May 28
|Eric
|9
|German police arrest suspected militants as Ber...
|May 25
|Evilgelicalling
|2
|1,000 in Romanian gay pride march amid moves to...
|May 21
|Rainbow Cookie Mo...
|1
|Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08)
|May 16
|Norwegian Supremacy
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC