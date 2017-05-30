European leaders: climate change deal...

European leaders: climate change deal can't be renegotiated

World leaders are calling on President Donald Trump not to pull the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement on Climate change. AP political reporter Jill Colvin explains what a withdrawal would mean.

Chicago, IL

