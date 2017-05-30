European leaders: climate change deal can't be renegotiated
World leaders are calling on President Donald Trump not to pull the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement on Climate change. AP political reporter Jill Colvin explains what a withdrawal would mean.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama given rock star welcome in Berlin
|Wed
|Lottery Traitors
|111
|Trump says Germany is 'very bad' on trade
|Tue
|ardith
|1
|Donald Trump not swayed by G-7 leaders on Paris...
|Tue
|Denizen_Kate
|68
|Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n...
|May 28
|Eric
|9
|German police arrest suspected militants as Ber...
|May 25
|Evilgelicalling
|2
|1,000 in Romanian gay pride march amid moves to...
|May 21
|Rainbow Cookie Mo...
|1
|Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08)
|May 16
|Norwegian Supremacy
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC