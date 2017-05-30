European leaders: climate change deal can't be renegotiated

Top European leaders pledged Thursday to keep fighting against global warming as U.S. President Donald Trump announced he was pulling out of the Paris climate accord, they but rejected his suggestion that the deal could later be renegotiated. The leaders of France, Germany and Italy said in a joint statement that they regretted the United States' decision to withdraw from the accord, but affirmed "our strongest commitment" to implement its measures and encouraged "all our partners to speed up their action to combat climate change."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.