EU summit: Consent, discord and debut of France's 'new boy'
French President Emmanuel Macron pledged Thursday to breathe new life into a European Union stung by the departure of Britain and deeply divided over the best way to accommodate refugees. The bloc showed signs of accord after the first day of a two-day leader's summit, announcing agreements on extending sanctions on Russia and on fighting climate change.
