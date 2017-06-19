EU summit: Consent, discord and debut...

EU summit: Consent, discord and debut of France's 'new boy'

French President Emmanuel Macron pledged Thursday to breathe new life into a European Union stung by the departure of Britain and deeply divided over the best way to accommodate refugees. The bloc showed signs of accord after the first day of a two-day leader's summit, announcing agreements on extending sanctions on Russia and on fighting climate change.

