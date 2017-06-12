Ed Sheeran to receive an MBE from Que...

Ed Sheeran to receive an MBE from Queen Elizabeth II

16 hrs ago Read more: WMGI-FM Terre Haute

Sure, he's won a Grammy, but now Ed Sheeran is getting one of the highest honors that a Englishman can receive: an honor from Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen's annual Birthday Honours list includes a special title for Ed: MBE, which stands for Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.

