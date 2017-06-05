EasyJet pilot diverts flight to Germa...

EasyJet pilot diverts flight to Germany after 'bomb' conversation heard

14 hrs ago

An EasyJet flight to London has made an unscheduled stop in Germany after the pilot became concerned about a suspicious conversation on board. The plane coming from the Slovenian capital Ljubljana landed at Cologne-Bonn airport at about 6.30pm on Saturday .

Chicago, IL

