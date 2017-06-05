DUP will use increased influence responsibly, Arlene Foster says
As talks continue between the DUP and Conservatives over a potential confidence-and-supply arrangement to support Theresa May's minority government, Mrs Foster said: "When I meet with the Prime Minister in London tomorrow, I will be mindful of our responsibility to help bring stability to the nation at this time of challenge. "The DUP will work to bring about outcomes that are beneficial to all, and in Parliament Northern Ireland's case will be centre stage."
