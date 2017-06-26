DUP backs deal to support minority Co...

DUP backs deal to support minority Conservative government

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Surreycomet.co.uk

After talks at No 10 between Theresa May and DUP leader Arlene Foster, the pair hailed the agreement between the two parties. A deal for the DUP to prop up the Tory government has been signed by chief whip Gavin Williamson and Sir Jeffrey Donaldson pic.twitter.com/Nsa8xFcvxp The Prime Minister said the DUP and the Tories "share many values" and the agreement was "a very good one".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Surreycomet.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police need more training on hate crime, says A... 7 hr oxbow 22
News McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership Jun 21 Trump is a joke 7
News Rapist Keith Hearne was known as 'weird' among ... Jun 21 Ex Senator Stillb... 1
News Germany's Greens open to almost all coalitions ... Jun 19 Imprtnrd 1
News Madrid Installs - Gay-Friendly' Crosswalk Signs... Jun 16 Tre H 1
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Jun 14 Memory cancer 241
News Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L... Jun 14 hmmm 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,855 • Total comments across all topics: 282,051,884

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC