DUP backs deal to support minority Conservative government
After talks at No 10 between Theresa May and DUP leader Arlene Foster, the pair hailed the agreement between the two parties. A deal for the DUP to prop up the Tory government has been signed by chief whip Gavin Williamson and Sir Jeffrey Donaldson pic.twitter.com/Nsa8xFcvxp The Prime Minister said the DUP and the Tories "share many values" and the agreement was "a very good one".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Surreycomet.co.uk.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police need more training on hate crime, says A...
|7 hr
|oxbow
|22
|McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership
|Jun 21
|Trump is a joke
|7
|Rapist Keith Hearne was known as 'weird' among ...
|Jun 21
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|1
|Germany's Greens open to almost all coalitions ...
|Jun 19
|Imprtnrd
|1
|Madrid Installs - Gay-Friendly' Crosswalk Signs...
|Jun 16
|Tre H
|1
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Jun 14
|Memory cancer
|241
|Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L...
|Jun 14
|hmmm
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC