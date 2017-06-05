Dugdale handed Labour polling boost a...

Dugdale handed Labour polling boost ahead of Scottish leaders debate

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Lancaster and MoreCambe Citizen

Labour has gained ground in Scotland in the final stretch of General Election campaigning, according to the latest opinion poll. Kezia Dugdale's party has 25% of the vote, behind the Tories on 26% and the SNP on 43%, the YouGov survey for The Times newspaper indicates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lancaster and MoreCambe Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Goodale vows 'seamless collaboration' among sec... Mon sure as 1
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Sun Cordwainer Trout 13
News Merkel Calls U.S. Climate Decision 'Utterly Reg... Jun 3 Investigate Hillary 3
News Donald Trump not swayed by G-7 leaders on Paris... Jun 2 Trump is a joke 71
News Obama given rock star welcome in Berlin May 31 Lottery Traitors 111
News Trump says Germany is 'very bad' on trade May 30 ardith 1
News Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n... May 28 Eric 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,754 • Total comments across all topics: 281,571,140

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC