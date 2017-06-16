Diverse London neighborhood unites in...

Diverse London neighborhood unites in fire aftermath

It's been called a "tale of two cities": London's Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, with its billionaires' homes, neat rows of embassies and a royal palace, is known around the world as the wealthiest place in Britain. Yet it's also home to some of the capital's poorest, most ethnically diverse neighborhoods - including the one where an apartment block went up in flames this week, leaving at least 17 dead and whole families missing.

