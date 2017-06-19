Despite high temps, Royal Ascot-goers don finest outfits

Anna Gilthorpe, right with Khiley Williams, Meg Gallagher, Katy Heavens, and Lisa Millar pose for photographers on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting in Ascot, England, Tuesday, June 20, 2017. Anna Gilthorpe, right with Khiley Williams, Meg Gallagher, Katy Heavens, and Lisa Millar pose for photographers on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting in Ascot, England, Tuesday, June 20, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.