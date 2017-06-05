Democratic Unionists in Northern Ireland become election key
British Prime Minister Theresa May is looking to Northern Ireland for support in forming a new minority government now that her Conservative Party has lost its majority in Parliament. The Democratic Unionist Party, which won 10 seats in Thursday's voting, is entering talks with the Conservatives to discuss how to work together in a new government.
