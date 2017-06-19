Croatian taxi drivers in protest against Uber
Hundreds of Croatian taxi drivers have blocked one of the capital's main boulevards with their cars to protest against Uber services in the country. They are demanding that the ride-hailing company's application be banned because they say it's been operating illegally in the country for two years.
