Conservatives intensify attacks on Jeremy Corbyn as polling day approaches
With just two days to go to the June 8 General Election, Conservatives have stepped up their assault on Jeremy Corbyn, denouncing him as "muddled-headed" on terrorism and weak on Brexit. Theresa May and Boris Johnson unleashed attacks on the Labour leader as a brace of opinion surveys suggested the UK may be heading for a hung Parliament on Friday.
