Center-right set to win top race in I...

Center-right set to win top race in Italian mayoral runoffs

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WRAL.com

An election alliance of former Premier Silvio Berlusconi's conservatives, the anti-migrant Northern League party and a right-wing party with its power base in Rome, appeared to have triumphed in the most-watched race, Genoa, a working class port city in the Liguria region which had long been a stronghold for the political left. In Sunday's runoffs, center-left alliances anchored by former Premier Matteo Renzi's Democrats had been hoping for support from voters who backed losing populist 5-Star Movement candidates in the June 11 first round.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police need more training on hate crime, says A... 5 hr oxbow 18
News McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership Jun 21 Trump is a joke 7
News Rapist Keith Hearne was known as 'weird' among ... Jun 21 Ex Senator Stillb... 1
News Germany's Greens open to almost all coalitions ... Jun 19 Imprtnrd 1
News Madrid Installs - Gay-Friendly' Crosswalk Signs... Jun 16 Tre H 1
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Jun 14 Memory cancer 241
News Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L... Jun 14 hmmm 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,856 • Total comments across all topics: 282,038,514

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC