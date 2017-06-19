Center-right set to win top race in Italian mayoral runoffs
An election alliance of former Premier Silvio Berlusconi's conservatives, the anti-migrant Northern League party and a right-wing party with its power base in Rome, appeared to have triumphed in the most-watched race, Genoa, a working class port city in the Liguria region which had long been a stronghold for the political left. In Sunday's runoffs, center-left alliances anchored by former Premier Matteo Renzi's Democrats had been hoping for support from voters who backed losing populist 5-Star Movement candidates in the June 11 first round.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police need more training on hate crime, says A...
|5 hr
|oxbow
|18
|McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership
|Jun 21
|Trump is a joke
|7
|Rapist Keith Hearne was known as 'weird' among ...
|Jun 21
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|1
|Germany's Greens open to almost all coalitions ...
|Jun 19
|Imprtnrd
|1
|Madrid Installs - Gay-Friendly' Crosswalk Signs...
|Jun 16
|Tre H
|1
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Jun 14
|Memory cancer
|241
|Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L...
|Jun 14
|hmmm
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC