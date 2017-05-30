Briton accused of murder in wife's strangulation death

REVEALED: Killer jihadi, 27, 'radicalized by YouTube' was known to British police and was filmed arguing with cops after unfurling ISIS flag in a park one year before London Bridge terror attack I saw three jihadis shot dead - bang, bang, bang: Dramatic pictures taken by eyewitness who was just yards away show moment eight police cut down terrorists in a hail of 50 bullets 'Olivia wouldn't want you to cry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.