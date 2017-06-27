Brexit is not at top of Germany's age...

Brexit is not at top of Germany's agenda, ambassador says

Brexit is not at the "top of the agenda" for Germany, the country's ambassador to the UK has confirmed in a further indication the European Union is looking to a future without the UK. But Peter Ammon said the UK's decision to leave the EU would not mean a "divorce" from Germany and the two countries would maintain close links.

