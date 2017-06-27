Brexit is not at top of Germany's agenda, ambassador says
Brexit is not at the "top of the agenda" for Germany, the country's ambassador to the UK has confirmed in a further indication the European Union is looking to a future without the UK. But Peter Ammon said the UK's decision to leave the EU would not mean a "divorce" from Germany and the two countries would maintain close links.
