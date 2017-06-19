Berlin rolls out red carpet as giant pandas arrive from China
Two giant pandas have received a celebrity welcome in Berlin from the mayor and Chinese ambassador after they weathered a long flight from China. Meng Meng and Jiao Qing flew the animal equivalent of first class on their 12-hour flight from Chengdu in south-west China to the German capital.
