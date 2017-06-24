Berlin gives celebrity welcome to 2 g...

Berlin gives celebrity welcome to 2 giant pandas from China

Two giant pandas - Meng Meng and Jiao Qing - received a celebrity welcome Saturday in Berlin from the German capital's mayor and the Chinese ambassador after they safely weathered a long flight from China. Meng Meng and Jiao Qing flew the animal equivalent of first class, getting royal treatment on their 12-hour-flight from Chengdu in southwestern China.

