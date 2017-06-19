Armed police guard mosques amid fears of a Finsbury Park-style attack
SCOTS Muslims have warned of an increasing number of Islamophobic incidents which are often unreported amid growing fears that a Finsbury Park-style terror attack by far-right extremists could occur north of the border. Police Scotland confirmed last night that armed officers will be at mosques today as worshippers gather to celebrate the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, but underlined there is "no specific threat" and urged Muslims to "go about their business as normal".
