Angela Merkel marks 70 years of Marsh...

Angela Merkel marks 70 years of Marshall Plan amid concern at Trump

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday marked the 70th anniversary of the Marshall Plan, remarking pointedly that the U.S. embrace of open markets in post-World War II Europe served America's own interests.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership 22 hr Trump is a joke 7
News Rapist Keith Hearne was known as 'weird' among ... Wed Ex Senator Stillb... 1
News Germany's Greens open to almost all coalitions ... Jun 19 Imprtnrd 1
News Madrid Installs - Gay-Friendly' Crosswalk Signs... Jun 16 Tre H 2
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Jun 14 Memory cancer 241
News Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L... Jun 14 hmmm 1
News Don't build that wall: German Chancellor Merkel... Jun 12 DR XXX 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,115 • Total comments across all topics: 281,941,324

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC