Amnesty want better police training to deal with - under-reported' hate crimes
Amnesty International is calling for a review of hate crime laws and improvements in training for police on how to deal with the offences. In a briefing published a year on from the EU referendum, the organisation raises the alarm about incidents in which victims were targeted based on disability, race, religion, sexual orientation and transgender identity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Thetelegraphand Argus.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police need more training on hate crime, says A...
|2 hr
|WelbyMD
|2
|McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership
|Wed
|Trump is a joke
|7
|Rapist Keith Hearne was known as 'weird' among ...
|Wed
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|1
|Germany's Greens open to almost all coalitions ...
|Jun 19
|Imprtnrd
|1
|Madrid Installs - Gay-Friendly' Crosswalk Signs...
|Jun 16
|Tre H
|2
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Jun 14
|Memory cancer
|241
|Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L...
|Jun 14
|hmmm
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC