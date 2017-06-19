Albanian vote in election seen as key to moving toward EU
Albanians were voting Sunday in a general election that follows a landmark agreement between the country's two biggest political parties to look past their bitter differences and back efforts for Albania to eventually join the European Union. Holding a free and fair election is key to launching EU membership talks for the nation of 2.9 million, which is already a NATO member.
