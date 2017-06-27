Albania Socialists win election, can ...

Albania Socialists win election, can govern without partner

Read more: Powhatan Today

Albania's left-wing Socialist Party has secured a second mandate in a general election, winning a majority of seats in parliament, election results showed Tuesday. The election was seen as a key benchmark in the country's bid to launch membership negotiations with the European Union.

