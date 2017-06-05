Albania promotes Via Egnatia with Edw...

Albania promotes Via Egnatia with Edward Lear's sketches

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

CORRECTS THE LEAR QUOTE In this photo provided by Albania's National Coastline Agency shows a sketch drawn from Edward Lear, the English artist known mainly for "The owl and the pussy-cat" and other literary nonsense, put at an exhibition in the Tirana. The National Coastline Agency on Thursday, June 8, 2017 opened an exhibition of Lear's sketches made in 1848 during his first trip to Albania.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n... 13 hr lavon affair 10
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Wed Jeb Trump 14
News Goodale vows 'seamless collaboration' among sec... Jun 5 sure as 1
News Merkel Calls U.S. Climate Decision 'Utterly Reg... Jun 3 Investigate Hillary 3
News Donald Trump not swayed by G-7 leaders on Paris... Jun 2 Trump is a joke 71
News Obama given rock star welcome in Berlin May 31 Lottery Traitors 111
News Trump says Germany is 'very bad' on trade May 30 ardith 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,308 • Total comments across all topics: 281,621,202

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC