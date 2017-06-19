Albania dictator's grandson on trial ...

Albania dictator's grandson on trial for cocaine trafficking

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

An Albanian prosecutor has asked for the grandson of the country's late communist dictator and eight associates to be convicted and jailed for trafficking cocaine to Western Europe. The prosecutor on Tuesday asked the Tirana Serious Crime Court to jail Ermal Hoxha for 13 years and the others, including two Colombians, for between 13 and 15 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership 3 hr Trump is a joke 7
News Rapist Keith Hearne was known as 'weird' among ... 14 hr Ex Senator Stillb... 1
News Germany's Greens open to almost all coalitions ... Mon Imprtnrd 1
News Madrid Installs - Gay-Friendly' Crosswalk Signs... Jun 16 Tre H 2
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Jun 14 Memory cancer 241
News Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L... Jun 14 hmmm 1
News Don't build that wall: German Chancellor Merkel... Jun 12 DR XXX 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,290 • Total comments across all topics: 281,922,106

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC