Albania dictator's grandson on trial for cocaine trafficking
An Albanian prosecutor has asked for the grandson of the country's late communist dictator and eight associates to be convicted and jailed for trafficking cocaine to Western Europe. The prosecutor on Tuesday asked the Tirana Serious Crime Court to jail Ermal Hoxha for 13 years and the others, including two Colombians, for between 13 and 15 years.
