58 People 'Are Missing,' Presumed Dead After London Tower Blaze

Days after a blaze tore through Grenfell Tower in London, the death toll continues to rise: City police announced Saturday that 58 people "are missing and we assumed likely to have died." Previously, the Metropolitan Police had confirmed 30 people had been killed in the inferno; the announcement Saturday nearly doubles that number.

