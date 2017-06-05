2 London Bridge attackers named as pre-election heat rises
British police named two of the three men who left a trail of bloodshed with a van and knife attack in central London and appealed for the public's help Monday to learn more about their movements in the days leading up to the deadly rampage that killed seven people dead and dozens wounded. Khuram Shazad Butt was a 27-year-old Pakistani-born Briton known to authorities, according to a statement issued by London police.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Goodale vows 'seamless collaboration' among sec...
|14 hr
|sure as
|1
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Sun
|Cordwainer Trout
|13
|Merkel Calls U.S. Climate Decision 'Utterly Reg...
|Jun 3
|Investigate Hillary
|3
|Donald Trump not swayed by G-7 leaders on Paris...
|Jun 2
|Trump is a joke
|71
|Obama given rock star welcome in Berlin
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors
|111
|Trump says Germany is 'very bad' on trade
|May 30
|ardith
|1
|Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n...
|May 28
|Eric
|9
