2 London Bridge attackers named as pre-election heat rises

British police named two of the three men who left a trail of bloodshed with a van and knife attack in central London and appealed for the public's help Monday to learn more about their movements in the days leading up to the deadly rampage that killed seven people dead and dozens wounded. Khuram Shazad Butt was a 27-year-old Pakistani-born Briton known to authorities, according to a statement issued by London police.

Chicago, IL

