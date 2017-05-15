With Merkel and PM, France's new president wastes no time
On his first full day in office, France's freshly inaugurated President Emmanuel Macron was moving quickly Monday on fronts foreign and domestic, with a scheduled first presidential trip to Berlin for talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel and the expected unveiling of his choice for prime minister. on Edouard Philippe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chilliwack Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07)
|Sun
|Hateromanians
|205
|- Norwegians are naive and rich (Jan '12)
|May 12
|Pfizer Marriages
|17
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|May 12
|Russian Billionaires
|10
|Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11)
|May 12
|Limpball Viagra
|61
|Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12)
|May 11
|Tm Cln
|27
|Power plants could cut a third of their emissio...
|May 9
|Solarman
|1
|Charity to show Nazi concentration camp documen...
|May 9
|Fundiementally ill
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC