Wikileaks' Assange claims Victory aft...

Wikileaks' Assange claims Victory after Sweden drops Charges, Vows to Publish More

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Juan Cole

Swedish prosecutors dropped the rape investigation into WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Friday, saying the investigation had not been able to proceed because of legal obstacles. "Today is an important victory for me and for the U.N. human rights system," Assange said in an address on the balcony of the Ecuadorean Embassy in London.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Juan Cole.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08) May 16 Norwegian Supremacy 9
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) May 16 Norwegian Supremacy 52
News - Norwegians are naive and rich (Jan '12) May 16 Lottery Traitors 18
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) May 16 Lottery Traitors 11
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) May 16 Media Matters 62
News Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12) May 16 Romney bots 29
News Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07) May 14 Hateromanians 205
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,620 • Total comments across all topics: 281,153,277

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC