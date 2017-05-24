Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and not the next
Melania Trump wore a veil to the Vatican on Wednesday to meet the pope, but no head covering a few days earlier to meet the king of Saudi Arabia, a religiously conservative country where most women cover themselves up from head to toe. Stephanie Grisham, a spokeswoman for the first lady, said Mrs. Trump's decision to wear a black lace veil known as a mantilla followed Vatican protocol that women who have an audience with the pope must wear long sleeves, formal black clothing and a veil to cover their head.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|German police arrest suspected militants as Ber...
|17 hr
|inbred Genius
|1
|1,000 in Romanian gay pride march amid moves to...
|May 21
|Rainbow Cookie Mo...
|1
|Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08)
|May 16
|Norwegian Supremacy
|9
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|May 16
|Norwegian Supremacy
|52
|- Norwegians are naive and rich (Jan '12)
|May 16
|Lottery Traitors
|18
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|May 16
|Lottery Traitors
|11
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|May 16
|Media Matters
|62
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC