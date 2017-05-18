What will New Orleans do with the Con...

What will New Orleans do with the Confederate statues?

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: WAFF-TV Huntsville

Lee's was the last of four monuments to Confederate-era figures to be removed under a 2015 City Council vote on a... . A man is arrested after an altercation with a woman as the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is removed from Lee Circle, Friday, May 19, 2017, in New Orleans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAFF-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 1,000 in Romanian gay pride march amid moves to... 4 hr Rainbow Cookie Mo... 1
News Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08) May 16 Norwegian Supremacy 9
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) May 16 Norwegian Supremacy 52
News - Norwegians are naive and rich (Jan '12) May 16 Lottery Traitors 18
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) May 16 Lottery Traitors 11
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) May 16 Media Matters 62
News Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12) May 16 Romney bots 29
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,042 • Total comments across all topics: 281,177,952

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC