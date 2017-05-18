What will New Orleans do with the Con...

What will New Orleans do with the Confederate statues?

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

Now that New Orleans has removed three prominent Confederate statues and a monument heralding white supremacy, what should it do with them? The city will receive proposals from groups that want to take three of the monuments - the last is tied up in legal issues - and display them. Plans are also being made to fill the spaces they leave behind.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 1,000 in Romanian gay pride march amid moves to... 11 hr Rainbow Cookie Mo... 1
News Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08) May 16 Norwegian Supremacy 9
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) May 16 Norwegian Supremacy 52
News - Norwegians are naive and rich (Jan '12) May 16 Lottery Traitors 18
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) May 16 Lottery Traitors 11
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) May 16 Media Matters 62
News Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12) May 16 Romney bots 29
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,858 • Total comments across all topics: 281,184,931

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC