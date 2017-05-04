Vogue's Anna Wintour made a dame by Queen Elizabeth II
Britain's monarch has met a queen of the fashion world, as Vogue editor Anna Wintour was made a Dame Commander of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II. Wintour was made a dame - female equivalent of a knight - for services to fashion and journalism in a Buckingham Palace ceremony on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|Thu
|About time
|13,280
|Radical protesters throw 'old regime' official ... (Dec '14)
|Thu
|About time
|7
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|Thu
|About time
|38
|The Latest: Merkel asks Putin to protect Chechn...
|May 2
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|Putin, Merkel spar in Russia over election medd...
|May 2
|USA Today
|2
|Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12)
|May 1
|Tm Cln
|26
|In Britain, between a rock and a hard place
|Apr 30
|Advents
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC