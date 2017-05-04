Vogue's Anna Wintour made a dame by Q...

Vogue's Anna Wintour made a dame by Queen Elizabeth II

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Courier

Britain's monarch has met a queen of the fashion world, as Vogue editor Anna Wintour was made a Dame Commander of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II. Wintour was made a dame - female equivalent of a knight - for services to fashion and journalism in a Buckingham Palace ceremony on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) Thu About time 13,280
News Radical protesters throw 'old regime' official ... (Dec '14) Thu About time 7
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) Thu About time 38
News The Latest: Merkel asks Putin to protect Chechn... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News Putin, Merkel spar in Russia over election medd... May 2 USA Today 2
News Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12) May 1 Tm Cln 26
News In Britain, between a rock and a hard place Apr 30 Advents 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,708 • Total comments across all topics: 280,807,243

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC