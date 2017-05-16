Victim of gang-rape beaten to death w...

Victim of gang-rape beaten to death with bricks

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

"This is unacceptable", she told ANI. For example, in the United Kingdom many mainly white-girls of teenage age have been groomed by mainly Southeast Asian Muslim gangs in several cities, with the system failing to protect these victimized children based on politically correct factors that tolerated the most intolerable.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08) 18 hr Norwegian Supremacy 9
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) 18 hr Norwegian Supremacy 52
News - Norwegians are naive and rich (Jan '12) 20 hr Lottery Traitors 18
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) 20 hr Lottery Traitors 11
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) 20 hr Media Matters 62
News Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12) Tue Romney bots 29
News Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07) May 14 Hateromanians 205
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,894 • Total comments across all topics: 281,080,156

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC